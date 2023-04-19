Bengals host DJ Coleman and Brenton Cox Jr. for visits

The NFL Draft is just around the corner, and the Cincinnati Bengals are finishing off their preparation with a flurry of visits from prospects.

Two of the recent names are defenders from the SEC who could provide some great value and depth for the Bengals going forward as they will soon be looking at a facelift on that side of the ball.

We’ll get started with some possible held on the EDGE with Missouri Tigers defender DJ Coleman stopping by Paycor Stadium, according to Aaron Wilson.

The 6-foot-5 Coleman started his career at Jacksonville State before transferring to Missouri last year. He mostly played on passing downs, but he did finish the year with six sacks and 20 pressures. He is a nice depth/developmental player to take late in the draft or as a priority free agent. However, Coleman really needs to refine his game to take it to the next level of a reliable depth piece. He’d probably get tucked onto the practice squad early.

Next, we have an interesting prospect in former Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs EDGE player Brenton Cox Jr. He was dismissed by Florida mid-season in 2022 after throwing a punch at a Georgia player who horse-collared him.

This came after Cox was dismissed from Georgia in 2019, so he’s clearly had some baggage that NFL teams will want to get to the bottom of.

This is the kind of prospect you really like to see a team visit with to get all the information available, and the Bengals did just that, according to Aaron Wilson.

The reason you like to see your team take a visit from a player like this is doing their due diligence. You really have to see for yourself where this prospect is not only physically but mentally in this process, whether he’s someone the team will draft or even sign as an undrafted free agent.

Cox looked like he would be one of the top pass-rushing prospects heading into 2022, but that obviously changed when he was dismissed. It is hard to say where he will go. He has the tools to be in the running as a Day 3 player.

The 6-foot-4, Cox has the desired height, weight, and speed combination that is coveted in the NFL. It just really seems like a team has to get him to buy into coaching him into the pass rusher he has the tools to be. Some teams won’t have him on the board, and others may be more comfortable than others with him after meeting/talking with him.

The Bengals will need plenty of draft picks to go towards the defensive side of the ball that may not get the attention it has in free agency lately to maintain itself. Both of these players would be ideal Day 3 picks/UDFA signings that have all the tools but need some coaching up. Cincinnati will be able to give them that time with the way their roster is currently constructed, so it could end up as a win-win.

