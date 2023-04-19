Bengals host Kendall Williamson and Josh Vann, per report

With the NFL Draft just over a week away, the Cincinnati Bengals are continuing with pre-draft visits ahead of the big weekend.

The Bengals are now set to host Kendall Williamson and Josh Vann, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Williamson, a safety for the Stanford Cardinal, is set to visit Cincinnati this week. Williamson had 211 career tackles and one interception during his career at Stanford.

As a fifth-year senior in 2022, Williamson started all 12 games for the Cardinal and finished the season with 50 total tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, one quarterback hurry, and his first career interception.

Williamson had a big season in 2021, recording 66 tackles (44 solo), seven pass breakups, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble.

He was also tabbed to the 2022 College Sports Communications first-team Academic All-American and Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll.

Williamson graduated from the Mechanical Engineering Department with a degree in Product Design and is currently working towards a Master’s degree in Sociology.

As for Vann, the South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver and special teams returner is also set to visit the Bengals this week.

In 2022, Vann played in all 12 regular season games as a fifth-year senior for the Gamecocks. He caught 18 passes for 296 yards (16.4 yards per reception) with three touchdowns. He also returned 10 punts for 151 yards, an average of 15.1-yards per return, and added two kickoff returns for 45 yards

Spencer Rattler making magic with this INSANE pass to Josh Vann for a TOUCHDOWN



Vann was also awarded the 2022 “Overcoming Adversity Award” after sustaining a lower-body injury against Clemson. He ran a 4.43s 40-yard dash, with a 36” vertical jump, and 10’5” broad jump at the Gamecocks pro day.

Vann could be an intriguing option at the Bengals’ punt returner position considering he averaged just over 15 yards per return in 2022.