Bengals’ Joe Mixon pleads not guilty after being charged with aggravated menacing

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon appeared in court today and pleaded not guilty to the accusations that he waved a gun at a woman and threatened to shoot her in the face back in January, according to multiple reports.

The Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge set Mixon’s bond at $10,000 bond, and he is to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Mixon was originally charged a few months ago, but the charges were dropped back in February.

The offense allegedly happened the day before the Bengals squared off against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs last season.

The CPD read a statement stating, “This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process.”

In the affidavit that was filed on April 7th, Joe Mixon was identified by photos of his license plate and was also picked out of a photo lineup by the woman accusing Mixon, according to Ben Baby of ESPN.

The Bengals did release a statement earlier this month saying, “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The Club is monitoring the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Mixon started 14 games last season and had 1,255 total yards (814 rushing, 441 receiving) and nine touchdowns.

The former second-round pick for Cincinnati has spent all six years of his career with the Bengals.

Mixon’s next court date is scheduled for May 3rd. We will keep you posted as this story process continues.