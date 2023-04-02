Report: Teams not willing to give up high draft pick for Jonah Williams so far

Jonah Williams is not happy in Cincinnati. And that can be understood. But the Cincinnati Bengals’ front office is arguably the absolute hardest to negotiate with; Mike Brown is allergic to deals in which he doesn’t come out as the clear winner.

So, naturally, Duke Tobin is probably trying to land an early pick in this year’s Draft for a solid player at a premium position. Only, he may not have any takers.

Armando Salguero of OutKick reports that: “No one has so far been interested in giving up a high draft pick for the 25-year-old [Williams].” He continued to write:

“He’s not a big man with long arms and he plays like it,” one NFL general manager told OutKick. “He might not even be a tackle.” So who trades for a player perhaps best suited to play an interior position when he’s insisting on playing left tackle? So far, nobody.

In case you were wondering, cutting the left tackle is out of the question, as that would provide no cap relief because he is on a fifth-year option contract.

If Jonah Williams is on the roster in 2023, congratulations, you’re paying him $12.6 million.



If Jonah Williams is cut in 2023, congratulations, you’re paying him $12.6 million.



If Jonah Williams is traded in 2023, congratulations, they’re paying him $12.6 million. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) April 1, 2023

So what happens next? One of three things:

The Bengals settle for less for the first time in order to maintain the amazing locker room culture head coach Zac Taylor has built. Williams will need to continue to hold out, lose money, and hope that something happens before the trade deadline in order to avoid a disastrous outcome in a contract year. Williams gives in and moves to right tackle.

How do you think this ends? Tell us in the comments below.