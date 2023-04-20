Joe Burrow helped influence Irv Smith’s free agent decision

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the offseason needing to find a couple of pieces to add to their tight end room.

With the draft approaching, many think the front office will look to add a key player to the rotation in the first couple of rounds, especially with the departure of Hayden Hurst to Carolina in free agency.

But the Bengals also landed a solid piece this off-season, as they signed Irv Smith.

In an interview with Mohammed Ahmad from Cleveland.com, Smith briefly spoke about one major factor that played into him deciding on coming to the Queen City; Joe Burrow.

“It definitely factored my decision. He’s arguably the best quarterback, if not one of the best, quarterbacks in the NFL,” Smith said. “He’s young as well and he’s had a lot of talent and has been to a lot of big games and played in a lot of big situations. He has everything you want in a quarterback.”

Burrow has proven himself over the last several seasons to be arguably the top QB in the league. Even after the ACL injury from his rookie season, he has not missed a beat as he heads into year four.

Just as Smith alluded to having a big-time QB helps land players.

Now let’s hope Burrow and Smith can build that connection fans will be hoping to see throughout Paycor Stadium all season.