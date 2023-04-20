 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals could land their RB of the future in the middle rounds

This TCU product could help burn clock late in games.

By Dadio Makdook
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 Semifinal Game&nbsp;Fiesta Bowl Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With it becoming increasingly apparent that the Bengals aren’t planning on paying Joe Mixon like an elite back much longer, it’s only natural for us to start looking at his future replacement.

Meanwhile, the team is looking to shore up a number of positions early, including tight end, right tackle, and cornerback. That’s why it’s reasonable to think that if Cincinnati misses out (or chooses not to draft) Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, they could go for a player like Kendre Miller.

The TCU product has excellent size and is tough to bring down, as demonstrated in the clips below:

But he also has the ability to break off long runs:

All of that is to say that, he’d be an excellent option for a team looking to win the possession battle and protect leads late in close games.

But there’s also this: he fits the profile of running backs the Bengals like to select. Here’s what A to Z Sports’ John Sheeran said about Miller:

If you look at just what the Bengals value when they target running backs early, you talk about size talk about production but not being just worked to death in college and just carrying the ball 500 or 600 times. His workload was properly managed because he didn’t really become a feature back until his final year at TCU, and once he did he dominated that offense, and that’s something that they value, like Joe Mixon, Giovanni Bernard, Jeremy Hill. They were all obviously focal points of their offense but they didn’t play that much in college, so they entered the NFL with fresh legs.

For more analysis about Miller and other players the Bengals should be (or are) targeting, watch the video below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...