Bengals could land their RB of the future in the middle rounds

With it becoming increasingly apparent that the Bengals aren’t planning on paying Joe Mixon like an elite back much longer, it’s only natural for us to start looking at his future replacement.

Meanwhile, the team is looking to shore up a number of positions early, including tight end, right tackle, and cornerback. That’s why it’s reasonable to think that if Cincinnati misses out (or chooses not to draft) Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, they could go for a player like Kendre Miller.

The TCU product has excellent size and is tough to bring down, as demonstrated in the clips below:

He is really tough to bring down and also has his legs churning to get extra yardage. pic.twitter.com/CpUcP9b54b — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) March 25, 2023

But he also has the ability to break off long runs:

Kendre Miller gives me Rhamondre Stevenson energy (and I LOVE Rhamondre Stevenson). pic.twitter.com/h6XlBq8duy — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) April 7, 2023

All of that is to say that, he’d be an excellent option for a team looking to win the possession battle and protect leads late in close games.

But there’s also this: he fits the profile of running backs the Bengals like to select. Here’s what A to Z Sports’ John Sheeran said about Miller:

If you look at just what the Bengals value when they target running backs early, you talk about size talk about production but not being just worked to death in college and just carrying the ball 500 or 600 times. His workload was properly managed because he didn’t really become a feature back until his final year at TCU, and once he did he dominated that offense, and that’s something that they value, like Joe Mixon, Giovanni Bernard, Jeremy Hill. They were all obviously focal points of their offense but they didn’t play that much in college, so they entered the NFL with fresh legs.

