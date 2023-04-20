Bengals News (4/20): Irv Smith Jr. wanted to play with Joe Burrow

2023 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially 1 week away, and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our third edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.

ESPN suggests bold trade up for Bengals in 2023 NFL draft

Williams requested a trade after the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. and said that he would be playing left tackle. Zac Taylor has said that he expects Williams to make the switch to the right side of the line, and the Bengals have not seemed eager to give him up, but doing so would allow them to trade up for a higher pick if they wanted to.

ESPN Poses NFL Draft Trade-Up Scenario For Cincinnati Bengals

"The Bengals can use Williams as their way of trading up," Barnwell wrote. "Jumping from No. 28 to No. 19 would get them ahead of likely trade-down teams such as the Seahawks (No. 20), Ravens (22), and Vikings (23) to take their tackle. La'el Collins is under contract on the right side, but he could be a cap casualty if Cincinnati finds someone it likes. It would also move up 10 spots later in the draft.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon pleads not guilty to menacing charge

"We're not going to try this case on the courthouse steps or in the media. We'll try it in the courtroom," Merlyn Shiverdecker, one of Mixon's attorneys, said.

Bengals News: Joe Mixon given an ultimatum, Sam LaPorta, and more

Mixon is coming off a lackluster season and carries a $12 million cap hit. That's why the organization asked him to take a pay cut and if he's not willing to do that, the Bengals won't hesitate to move on from him.

Joe Burrow influenced Irv Smith Jr.’s decision to join the Bengals

“It definitely factored my decision. He’s arguably the best quarterback, if not one of the best, quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s young as well and he’s had a lot of talent and has been to a lot of big games and played in a lot of big situations. He has everything you want in a quarterback,” Smith said.

Bengals OT Jackson Carman impressed onlookers at workouts

Jackson Carman was in the locker room Monday, playing ping pong and looking significantly more slender. (conservatively 10-15 pounds lighter). The offensive lineman entering his third season after being picked in the second round of the 2021 draft looks as if he’s gotten the message about making the most of his opportunity.

Around the league

Sleepers who could be steals for teams without first-round picks | 'Path to the Draft'

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks, Cynthia Frelund and Lance Zierlein identify the best available prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft for the four teams without a pick in the first round.

2023 NFL Draft: Ranking running backs, No. 1 to 30

Many view Texas' Bijan Robinson as the top running back in this class, but Gibbs is my choice. The Alabama product is a three-down back with a lot of upside. With his play often compared to New Orleans' Alvin Kamara, Gibbs is all about speed -- evidenced by his 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine -- but also possesses great start/stop quickness and is extremely elusive in the open field. As a receiver, Gibbs is a mismatch with soft hands and solid route-running ability. He's the type of player who can fit into any system and make any NFL offense better.

Dolphins GM 'trying to do right by' Cedrick Wilson after recent receiver additions: 'Teams have called'

"We've had teams call and ask about him," he said. "We're not shopping him, but teams have called. And especially when we just added Chosen, we've had a couple of teams reach out. He's a really good guy and I'm trying to do right by him because of how he's handled himself on and off the field."

Falcons Pro Bowl guard Chris Lindstrom excels at being 'really boring'

"Former Falcons center and teammate] Alex Mack told me it's really, really boring being good at offensive line play," Lindstrom said, via [the team website’s Ashton Edmunds. "It's like the same things over and over again. It's kind of repetitive, but that's how you become better. Working at small things."