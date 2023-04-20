The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Scout Team

The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner and it’s anybody’s guess what the Bengals will do with their seven scheduled picks. We’re starting to get ideas, though and it’s a major theme to our mid-week episode of OBI.
We profile two exciting prospects this week—one of which who could be in play with the team at No. 28 overall. Afterward, we offer up our second edition of Bengals mock draft.
Join us at the special time of 4:45 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon for all of the fun, otherwise catch it on your favorite streamer afterward!
