Bengals showing interest in a pair of Ivy League stars

The Cincinnati Bengals are continuing with prospect visits as the NFL Draft approaches.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2 Houston, the Bengals are now hosting a pair of Ivy League stars.

Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas visited the Bengals, as well as the Eagles, Jets, and Giants.

The All-Ivy League and All-American tallied 66 catches for 943 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

Iosivas finished his career at Princeton with 125 catches for 1,909 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Iosivas finished his career at Princeton with 125 catches for 1,909 yards and 16 touchdowns.



Iosivas participated in the NFL Combine logging a 4.43s 40-yard dash, 1.52s 10-yard split, 39" vertical jump, 10'8" broad jump, 6.85s 3-cone drill, and 4.12s 20-yard shuttle.

Iosivas participated in the NFL Combine logging a 4.43s 40-yard dash, 1.52s 10-yard split, 39” vertical jump, 10’8” broad jump, 6.85s 3-cone drill, and 4.12s 20-yard shuttle.

Talk to me, Andrei Iosivas! Excellent time for 6’3, 205.



One of the more unique prospects in the class — All-American in the Heptathlon. pic.twitter.com/FLgmRVtFqI — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein stated, “Iosivas’ size, speed, and athletic ability might not overwhelm NFL opponents, but those traits do give him a very real chance of battling for an NFL roster spot. He needs to work on his catch technique and level up his aggression when competing for catch space, but his ability to become a three-level route runner should work in his favor.”

Cincinnati could get a talented steal in Andrei Iosivas. Oh, and he already has experience in orange and black.

The Bengals also hosted Harvard defensive end Truman Jones for a visit.

The Bengals also hosted Harvard defensive end Truman Jones for a visit.

Jones was the 148th team captain in Harvard football history, according to gocrimson.com.

The Harvard captain played in all 10 games tallying 40 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, six quarterback hurries, three blocked kicks, and one forced fumble.

Jones also participated in the Shrine Bowl.

Jones also participated in the Shrine Bowl.



➡️ Bottling up the Run

The defensive end could be just the 16th Harvard Crimson player to hear his name called on draft night, according to The Harvard Crimson.

Jones has interest from NFL teams due to his combination of athletic ability, football IQ, and physical fitness.

The defensive end could be just the 16th Harvard Crimson player to hear his name called on draft night, according to The Harvard Crimson.

The Bengals are in need of pass-rushing depth, and Jones could be an intriguing option in the later rounds for Duke Tobin and Co.

The Bengals are in need of pass-rushing depth, and Jones could be an intriguing option in the later rounds for Duke Tobin and Co.