ESPN draft analyst drops mock draft that has Bengals trading up to No. 19

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t a team that typically makes many notable draft-day trades, but the Bengals of old aren’t the Bengals of new.

Cincinnati has been absolutely knocking its drafts out of the park over the past few seasons, bringing in top talents like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson, Dax Hill, and many other names that have had a lasting impact on the franchise. What Cincinnati will be gunning for in this upcoming draft isn’t full obvious.

The Bengals could go cornerback, offensive line, or tight end — the three most clear needs for Cincinnati.

Who they draft — and also where — is still up for question. They hold the No. 28 pick in the first round, but per ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, there could be a trade-up scenario that suits them well.

The analyst suggests they move up to No. 19. The trade would be No. 19 and pick 82 from Tampa Bay for Jonah Williams, No. 28 and pick 92. Here’s an excerpt of why the Bengals may consider it.

“With that in mind, the Bengals can use Williams as their way of trading up. Jumping from No. 28 to No. 19 would get them ahead of likely trade-down teams such as the Seahawks (No. 20), Ravens (22) and Vikings (23) to take their tackle. La’el Collins is under contract on the right side, but he could be a cap casualty if Cincinnati finds someone it likes. It would also move up 10 spots later in the draft,” Barnwell wrote.

The Bengals could move up to take players like Michael Mayer or Devon Witherspoon. Bijan Robinson may even be an option if he falls into the second half of the first round. Nonetheless, it opens the Bengals up to a plethora of options, and draft-day trades that involve Williams do seem to make sense given the future of the franchise.