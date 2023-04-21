Could the Bengals draft a running back in Round 1?

We are less than a week away from finding out who the Cincinnati Bengals will select with the 28th overall pick in the NFL Draft. There has been talk of right tackles, defensive backs, and interior defensive linemen, while the Bengals have given little insight on any positions they covet.

What about a running back?

With Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson and Alabama Crimson Tide star Jahmyr Gibbs being widely considered the best two backs in the draft, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show that he could see both of them being selected in the first round.

Rapoport went on to say that he could even see Robinson coming off the board in the first 12 picks.

When Bengals GM Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin spoke to the media Thursday, he didn’t seem to rule out any position, running back included.

With Joe Mixon’s status up in the air for a number of reasons, the Bengals could opt to select his successor. With Robinson likely gone, the candidate at No. 28 would be Gibbs, who actually seems like he would fit very well into the Bengals’ offense.

Gibbs has drawn comparisons to Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey, Rapoport said. Adding a weapon of that caliber to an already loaded offense could be too enticing for the Bengals to pass up on, regardless of Mixon’s future with the team.

For what it’s worth, the NFL Mock Draft consensus big board has Gibbs ranked 34th overall in the draft. He’d be at least a slight reach at 28, but it’s looking more and more unlikely he will be there for Cincinnati late in Round 2.

We only have six more days of speculation until we find out where the Bengals decide to attack the draft first.