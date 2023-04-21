La’el Collins’ knee injury worse than originally thought

In a recent interview with Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson, La’el Collins revealed that he actually tore three ligaments in his left knee against the New England Patriots in Week 16 of last season.

Hobson wrote:

He says he tore the big three. The ACL, MCL, PCL. And that’s why much hasn’t been said. The climb is long and he’s quietly grinding... He’s vowing to give an Opening Day return a shot. Given his surgery was in mid-January, that’s a Herculean task.

The good news is that the right tackle’s recovery is going well. In the same article, Hobson wrote:

Collins missed the 2020 season in Dallas with hip problems, but he says that injury was more restrictive than this one. He says Nick Cosgray, the Bengals director of rehab, is working wonders with him. “Right on schedule. Everything clicking the right way. No setbacks. No pain. I think I’m in a good place,” Collins said.

With the right tackle position still unsettled, there is a chance that we’ll see Collins back in the starting lineup before the end of next season.

