Bengals News (4/24): Joe Burrow gets compared to Peyton Manning

When Bengals Icon Cowboy Tim Krumrie Bucked The Draft Numbers

When Cincinnati folk hero Tim Krumrie roared out of Riverfront Stadium for the last time as a player on the motorcycle the Bengals gave him in a ceremony at his 188th and last NFL game, he had throttled full circle after throwing a wrench into scouting convention as the most prolific interior tackler of all-time.

Bengals find long-term Tyler Boyd replacement in new mock draft

One such entry comes from The Ringer’s Danny Kelly. He has the Bengals staying put at No. 28 and grabbing Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, stressing that his position is more like a wide receiver than tight end:

Cincinnati Bengals Address Top Weaknesses, Double Dip in Key Areas in Mock Draft 4.0

I'll do a predictive mock later this week that will feature predictions for all seven of the Bengals' picks, but let's stick with the Pro Football Focus simulator for this exercise.

Ross Tucker Compares Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow to NFL Legend Peyton Manning

"I was on the sideline when the Bengals beat the Bills in the snow and I'm just so impressed by that guy," Tucker said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "He is the modern day Peyton Manning. It felt like in that game against the Bills that he knew where he was going to throw the football before he even got the snap 90% of the time. He was getting rid of the ball within two seconds. I was just thoroughly impressed by Joe."

Bengals Draft: 5 players fans should hope fall to Cincinnati on Day 2

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bengals will look to round out their roster. With whoever they add in the first round, they will be looking to add an immediate starter. The same could be said for whoever they pick in round two.

Around the league

49ers QB Trey Lance has 'no information' on trade speculation: 'I got no comment on that'

Attending his alma mater, North Dakota State's final spring practice this weekend, where his younger brother plays, Lance rebuffed questions about trade speculation and his future in San Francisco.

Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Texans pick Will Levis 2nd; Vikings trade up for Anthony Richardson

Surprises seem to abound in the draft when the QB pecking order is not quite set in stone with the event just around the corner. So, in this seven-round mock, I project some potential shockers that could prove to be prophetic (or way off base) as more information trickles out leading up to the draft.

Jets, Packers recently re-engaged in trade talks surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

The news comes rolling in at the perfect time with the draft around the corner. The Packers currently hold 10 selections in the draft, while the Jets have a total of six picks. New York has the No. 13 overall selection, Nos. 42 (from Cleveland) and 43. One or two of the Jets' picks seem likely to be involved in any Rodgers deal.