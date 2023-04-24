The Best Available Draft Mailbag

Welcome to the Best Available Draft (BAD) Podcast!

NFL Draft week is here!

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of options in this draft. Because they did a good job of addressing their needs in free agency, they can focus on drafting the best talent the draft has to offer. So what will they do? Who will they target? Who is a good scheme fit? How can they load up for another Super Bowl run?

On this episode, I answer Bengals-related draft questions submitted on Twitter.

