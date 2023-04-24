 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Best Available Draft Mailbag

I answer your draft questions as we head into the home stretch of draft season.

By Matt Minich
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Welcome to the Best Available Draft (BAD) Podcast!

NFL Draft week is here!

The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of options in this draft. Because they did a good job of addressing their needs in free agency, they can focus on drafting the best talent the draft has to offer. So what will they do? Who will they target? Who is a good scheme fit? How can they load up for another Super Bowl run?

On this episode, I answer Bengals-related draft questions submitted on Twitter.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and some other fun stuff for Bengaldom. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at cincyjungle@gmail.com. WHO DEY!!!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft: Everything to know

View all 102 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...