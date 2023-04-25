 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs gets more first-round buzz

Gibbs looks like a potential option for the Bengals at No. 28.

By Aaron Gershon
Alabama v LSU Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

If the Cincinnati Bengals are truly preparing to move on from Joe Mixon and select a running back with its 28th overall pick during Thursday’s NFL Draft, Alabama Crimson Tide star Jahmyr Gibbs is getting more and more first round buzz,

Some teams reportedly have Gibbs graded higher than Bijan Robinson, who is thought to be the class’s consensus RB1.

Gibbs started his college career at Georgia Tech, where he was a First-team All-ACC selection in 2021 after rushing for 746 yards on 143 attempts (5.2 avg) and four touchdowns, while also adding 35 catches for 465 yards and two scores out of the backfield.

He then transferred to Alabama, where last season, he ran for 926 yards on 151 attempts (6.1 YPG) and seven touchdowns while catching 44 passes for 44 yards and three scores. The year earned him Second-team All-American and Second-team All-SEC honors.

His ability to make plays on the ground and through the air could give Joe Burrow a versatile weapon that one day could prove to be an upgrade over Mixon.

