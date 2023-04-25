Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs gets more first-round buzz

If the Cincinnati Bengals are truly preparing to move on from Joe Mixon and select a running back with its 28th overall pick during Thursday’s NFL Draft, Alabama Crimson Tide star Jahmyr Gibbs is getting more and more first round buzz,

Some teams reportedly have Gibbs graded higher than Bijan Robinson, who is thought to be the class’s consensus RB1.

Lot of Jahmyr Gibbs smoke today:



* McShay: "Some teams don't even have that big of a gap between Robinson and him, which is telling because Robinson is a star."



* McShay: "Bottom line: I'd be surprised at this point if he doesn't go in Round 1."



* Peter King: "As good as Bijan… — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) April 24, 2023

As was told to me, this is a flavor thing -- if a team prefers an Alvin Kamara-style weapon for their offense, Gibbs gets priority with some teams. Robinson still considered the best back by most scouts I've spoken to. But Gibbs' stock is high. https://t.co/PBReHzmSu7 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 24, 2023

Gibbs started his college career at Georgia Tech, where he was a First-team All-ACC selection in 2021 after rushing for 746 yards on 143 attempts (5.2 avg) and four touchdowns, while also adding 35 catches for 465 yards and two scores out of the backfield.

He then transferred to Alabama, where last season, he ran for 926 yards on 151 attempts (6.1 YPG) and seven touchdowns while catching 44 passes for 44 yards and three scores. The year earned him Second-team All-American and Second-team All-SEC honors.

His ability to make plays on the ground and through the air could give Joe Burrow a versatile weapon that one day could prove to be an upgrade over Mixon.