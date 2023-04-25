Bengals News (4/25): First round targets and beyond

Bengals big board: Ranking the first round and universe of targets beyond - The Athletic

Among the top positional priorities they hope to come away with are cornerback, pass rusher and perhaps a right tackle. Openings then exist at nonpremium positions tight end and running back with deep classes awaiting for both.

Bengals favor Fighting Irish in two-round mock draft

With the 28th pick, the Bengals selected TE Michael Mayer from Notre Dame, which has been a very common choice in mocks. Mayer is a good blocker who could also use his size and physicality to be useful in the pass game as a receiver as well.

A.J. Green to announce Bengals’ second-round pick

Now the Bengals will honor one of the greatest members of their team ever by having him announce the team’s second-round pick during the 2023 NFL draft.

Who Will Cincinnati Bengals Pick? Sans Shares First and Only 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Many anonymous scouts, general managers, and other people within the league have been saying that this is a weaker draft class. That adds extra uncertainty to the draft and even in strong years it is nearly impossible to predict.

La'el Collins sees Jonah Williams back with Bengals despite trade request: 'We're going to be deep'

"Jonah's going to be fine. He's a hell of an NFL player. He's a first-round pick. He's done it," Collins told Geoff Hobson of the team's official website. "I've got all the confidence in the world in Jonah with the type of person he is. It's like every one of these guys in here. To me, man, all it is is we're going to be better and we're going to have depth and we're going to be deep and we're coming and we're not stopping."

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Confirms Cody Ford to Play Right Tackle For Bengals

"He'll come compete at right tackle," Taylor said about Ford. "So his first spot for us will be right tackle, but he's got the flexibility to play guard as well. So it's good to have linemen that can come in and compete at different positions for you."

Albert Breer On Bengals First-Round Strategy: 'Invested Enough' In Offensive Line 'To Look Elsewhere' - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

"Offensive line isn’t out of the question by any means, but the Bengals have invested enough to look elsewhere with their first-round pick," Breer wrote. "Tight end is probably the team’s biggest need, and there’ll be options available there for the team through Friday, which could free them up to look at Alabama dynamo Jahmyr Gibbs as an intriguing add to a super-charged offense, or catch a corner (Banks?) if one slips a little. And one other thing to watch—Cincinnati has been sniffing around for a havoc-wreaking defensive tackle, and Pitt’s Calijah Kancey fits that bill."

Bengals G Alex Cappa says he’s ‘as healthy as I’ve ever been’

Still, it’s nice to hear a minor update on the guy who was probably the team’s best starting lineman last year. He’ll have some competition for that role with the arrival of Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle, but the good news is he’ll get to play right away in spring ball since the injury wasn’t worse.

Aaron Rodgers trade fallout: Winners/losers from blockbuster QB deal between Packers and Jets

"Broadway Joe," of course, can't bequeath to Gang Green's new quarterback the one thing that Rodgers was brought to New York to deliver: a Lombardi Trophy. Since Namath's Super Bowl III triumph in 1969, the Jets have only rarely even gotten close. When they did most recently, making AFC Conference Championship Game appearances in the 2009 and 2010 seasons, it was thanks to a stellar defense. Now, after trying for more than half a century of free-agent signings, drafts and trades, the Jets finally again have what has never been more important in the NFL: a premier player at the most premium position. And here's what it cost them ...

2023 NFL Draft: Six potential surprise first-rounders

There could be a move up for a fifth quarterback (Tennessee's Hendon Hooker) to get the fifth-year option. There could be a run on receivers, with every team favoring different flavors. There also could be some players pushed up at premium positions where there's a shortage of legit first-round prospects.

2023 NFL Draft: Four win-win trade scenarios in Round 1

One wrinkle to consider: The apparent general consensus that there aren't as many elite prospects as usual this year. In terms of trades, this can be taken in two different directions, strategically: 1) a team could view this as a good reason to trade down to add more rookies, or 2) it could be motivation to trade up to ensure that a team is landing one of the few (theoretically) safer picks. To me, this means there are a lot of efficiencies to be contemplated and trades to be made. As such, I've put together four potential win-win deals involving first-round picks.

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on LB Devin White: 'We know we're not trading him'

"We got him onboard another year like (general manager) Jason Licht said," Bowles said at the Arians Family Foundation via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "We discussed it. We know we're not trading him and we'll go from there. We know it's the offseason right now so nothing counts and we're expecting him to be there when the season starts."