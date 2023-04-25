Joe Burrow’s fifth-year option picked up by Bengals

We have Joe Burrow contract news...just not exactly what Cincinnati Bengals fans were hoping for.

On Tuesday, the Bengals picked up the fifth-year option for Burrow, putting him under contract through the 2024 season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news first.

Another no-brainer: The #Bengals have picked up the fifth-year option for QB Joe Burrow, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2023

The No. 1 overall pick out of LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow’s fifth-year option would pay him around $30 million for the 2024 season.

However, the Bengals and Burrow are widely expected to eventually strike a contract extension this offseason, so it’s untelling what Burrow’s salary and cap hit will actually look like next year.

It is fair to say that Burrow will be making more than $30 million, being that he’s projected to sign an extension that will pay him closer to $50 million annually.

At this point, it would be a complete shocker if Burrow doesn’t have a long-term deal done by Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

