The NFL Draft is almost here, and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to go on the clock at pick No. 28.

For much of the offseason, the popular options in NFL mock drafts have been tight end, defensive line, and cornerback. Popular names have included Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, and Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Now that the draft is oh so close, which position do you believe the Bengals will address in Round 1? Sound off in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, and expand on those thoughts in the comments section!

