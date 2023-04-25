 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals met virtually with Nick Broeker

Cincinnati showing interest in the versatile Ole Miss offensive lineman

PatrickJCarey
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Liberty at Ole Miss Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the NFL Draft inches closer, the Cincinnati Bengals are wrapping up their pre-draft meetings.

The Bengals met virtually with Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Nick Broeker, according to Justin Melo of the Draft Network.

The Bengals were one of multiple teams that met with the OL prospect.

Melo believes Broeker is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the upcoming draft.

Broeker was a three-year starter on the left side of the Ole Miss offensive line and appeared in 48 career contests as a Rebel, not missing one game in his four years in Oxford. He started 23 career games at left tackle and 13 at left guard. Broeker was a two-time All-SEC selection and 2022 Second-Team All-American.

In 2022, Broeker started all 13 games at left guard and did not allow a sack all season in 472 pass blocks. He played 994 snaps at left guard and 20 at left tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Broeker graded out a 100 percent efficiency with no sacks allowed, no hits, and no pressures in three games.

NFL Analysts Lance Zierlein stated, “[Broeker is a] guard prospect with average size who has the ability to punch above his weight as a run blocker. Broeker is limited as a move blocker but thrives when firing out and running his feet through contact to open lanes. He has very strong hands and consistently works to finish his blocks. His hand usage and inconsistent body control land his pass protection a few notches below his run blocking, and those issues will take time to clean up. Broeker is a below-average athlete with above-average play strength and has the talent to become a starting guard in a downhill run scheme.”

If Broeker is available and Cincinnati decides to call Nick Broeker's name, he could be a fantastic option to help solidify the offensive line or become a key depth piece in the trenches.

