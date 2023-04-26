4 Bearcats I’d like to see as Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals scouting staff has been looking far and wide for talent all year, but there is plenty of talent right in their backyard.

While the Cincinnati Bearcats have many great draft prospects, these four stand out as potential Bengals

Tyler Scott - Wide Receiver

This draft has a number of short wide receivers, including Scott and his teammate Tre Tucker, but Scott stands out above the rest. The Bengals have not valued undersized receivers in the past, but the current coaching staff has always had Tyler Boyd in the slot, and his contract is running out, so maybe that could change.

Scott was an outside receiver, but his size projects him more to the inside. Draft expert and author of “The Beast” for the Athletic Dane Brugler says he has “Tyler Lockett upside” and if that doesn’t get you excited, I don’t know what will.

Scott’s speed destroys defensive pursuit angles. He will have a lot to learn, but Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters is up to the challenge. In the meantime, he can contribute on special teams, as he did as a gunner on the punt team in college, and provide a speed change-up to the big three.

Josh Whyle - Tight End

I don’t know why more people aren’t talking about Whyle, who is one of the most well-rounded tight ends in the draft. He is a good athlete with sure hands, but we haven’t seen the best of him as a pass-catcher yet. Under the tutelage of Bengals tight ends coach James Casey, he could really shine in the passing game and develop into a starter. He is also a very underrated blocker who shows good hips and leg drive. Whyle has all the makings of a mid-round steal, and I would love to see him stay in Cincinnati.

Ivan Pace Jr. - Linebacker

What he lacks in height, he makes up for in versatility. Pace can not only line up in the box and get downhill to fill the run, but he can also line up on the edge and provide a fun and interesting change-up to the pass rush. He had 10 sacks this season! This makes him an excellent fit for the Bengals, who love versatile defensive playmakers. They may have locked up Germaine Pratt, but Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, and a fantastic comp for Pace in Akeem Davis-Gaither, are all potential free agents next offseason. Drafting Pace would be a great move to help them shore up the linebacker position for the future.

Arquon Bush - Defensive Back

Although I don’t see Bush developing into a starter in the NFL, I could definitely see him carving out a nice niche for himself somewhere. He has excellent speed and plays the ball well. He has the versatility to play inside or out and has demonstrated value on special teams. In fact, he blocked two field goals in 2021.