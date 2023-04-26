Bengals met virtually with Georgia OT Warren McClendon, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals are likely to add more depth to its offensive line room during the 2023 NFL Draft, and another name can be added to the long list of potential options that the team has met with during the pre-draft process.

Per a report from Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Bengals are among the teams that have met with Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Warren McClendon virtually.

McClendon was a three-year starter at right tackle for Georgia and did not allow a sack during either of the Bulldogs’ undefeated national championship-winning 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The Brunswick, Georgia native earned All-SEC First Team honors from the league’s coaches in 2022 to go along with his national championship ring, while in 2020, he was named to the FWAA Freshman All-America Team.

He posted a 71.2 PFF grade which ranked 115th among 610 graded offensive tackles across the nation last season.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder was invited and participated in both the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine during the pre-draft process.

Per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, McClendon is projected to be a fifth-round pick in his seven-round mock draft, as Brugler has him going 173rd overall to the San Francisco 49ers, while CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards projects McClendon as a sixth-round selection going 193rd overall to the Washington Commanders.