Tee Higgins is back in Cincinnati and participating in voluntary workouts

Some great news for Cincinnati Bengals fans came out Wednesday afternoon.

Tee Higgins is back in Cincinnati and participating in voluntary offseason workouts, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

This comes as both sides are working to get Higgins signed to a long-term extension before the 2023 season begins.

Notably, #Bengals post video of extension-eligible WR Tee Higgins participating in workouts today. pic.twitter.com/MyTUctCvXo — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 26, 2023

In 2022, Higgins tallied 79 catches for 1,029 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

It is a great sign for Bengals fans to see a prominent player like Higgins participating in voluntary parts of the offseason during contract years.

This is promising because it shows that Higgins could be optimistic about a contract extension this offseason. He was initially not present for the start of offseason workouts recently.

The Bengals are looking to keep the players they have in the building like Higgins, Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and others.

Bengals owner Mike Brown stated in the past, “He’s [Burrow] going to have a long career. We certainly want it to be here. I think his window will extend over his whole career. But there is the fact that when you don’t have to pay the quarterback some extraordinary amount, that leaves room to pay other players more, and therefore you can keep more players that are good players.”

That statement suggests that Brown and the front office are wanting to be able to pay the players they have and with Higgins back in town so early, it shows they are wanting it to happen as well.

Higgins will also be repping a new number this upcoming season, changing from 85 back to his old number, 5.