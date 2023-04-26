 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: The Stuff of Legends

This week, we catch up with legendary NFL figurehead, Leigh Steinberg to talk about drafts of yesteryear, what to expect in the Draft this year and the budding rivalry between the Chiefs and Bengals. We also unveil our last Mock Draft and take a final look at some prospects!

By Anthony Cosenza
The NFL Draft is upon us! We talk about prospects and unveil our final mock draft of the year to get you started with all things Draft!

We also get the opportunity to speak with legendary NFL agent, Leigh Steinberg. He represented a number of high Bengals draft picks in the past, and knows a thing or two about the big weekend ahead.

Join us at 8:15 on Wednesday night!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

