The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: The Stuff of Legends

The NFL Draft is upon us! We talk about prospects and unveil our final mock draft of the year to get you started with all things Draft!
We also get the opportunity to speak with legendary NFL agent, Leigh Steinberg. He represented a number of high Bengals draft picks in the past, and knows a thing or two about the big weekend ahead.
Join us at 8:15 on Wednesday night!
