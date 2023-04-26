Jahmyr Gibbs linked to Bengals ahead of NFL Draft, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals will be playing one of the most agonizing games that can be played in the NFL this Thursday, the waiting game.

At pick No. 28, there will likely still be a player the Bengals covet, it is just a matter of which of those players make it through the gauntlet of practically every other team.

A name some have speculated as a difference maker for Cincinnati in the first round could be Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

A running back who has been compared to the likes of Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey, adding a guy like Gibbs could really help punish defenses focused on taking away the deep passes toward Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer confirms that Cincinnati is in the mix for Gibbs.

Always intriguing to hear what teams are interested in the same guys, and such is the case with the Giants and Chiefs leading up to tomorrow, with both linked in NFL circles to Boston College WR Zay Flowers and Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs. I’ve also heard the Ravens and Vikings connected to Flowers, and the Bills and Bengals tied to Gibbs, with both being intriguing jacks of all trades for creative offensive coordinators. Both should go Thursday.

The thing about that list of other teams is nearly all select before the Bengals, so that doesn’t exactly bode well for the running back falling. The good news is there is a very good chance of someone who can make an impact falling to that pick still. There are realistically 10 to 20ish names (depending on your opinion) that Cincinnati should be ecstatic to select, and there is almost no way they all get taken.

The interest in Gibbs shouldn’t be surprising. The team has uncertainty surrounding Joe Mixon’s future with the team. Gibbs would also add some serious home run ability to a position where there need to be some big swingers added to the room.

The only issue is Gibbs’ pass protection is lackluster, and he barely exceeds 200 pounds. He would almost certainly have to be part of a fairly even share committee his entire career to keep him fresh for the playoffs.

The argument about taking a running back in the first round being a waste is a fairly valid one. Especially in a draft where you look at running backs who could be around on Day 3, and it certainly doesn’t make it look any better.

Still, if Gibbs is at the top of the board and the Bengals can’t find a trade back, then locking up a player like Gibbs for at least four seasons isn’t a terrible move if he is able to do what he is expected to in the NFL.

