How to watch Round 1 of the NFL Draft and pre-draft open thread

Thursday, the sometimes painful draft speculation will all come to an end as the 2023 NFL Draft will finally be here, and the Cincinnati Bengals will make their selection.

Another deep playoff run that ended in an AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs has the Bengals picking at the tail end of the first round again, sitting at pick 28. On a team with few holes, there are a number of directions Duke Tobin, and company could decide to go with their pick.

Then again, it isn’t all about the first round. In recent years, the Bengals have landed key contributors like Joe Mixon, Jessie Bates III, and Tee Higgins in the second round. The third round in 2020 also netted them linebacker Logan Wilson, a starter and rising star.

To lock in on the action, here is a guide on how to watch all seven rounds:

Day 1, Round 1:

When: Thursday, April 27th at 8:00 P.M. EST

How to watch: TV channel is ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN, NFL.com, CBS Sports HQ

Bengals’ picks: The Bengals will have the 28th overall pick

Day 2, Rounds 2 and 3:

When: Friday, April 28th at 7:00 P.M. EST

How to watch: TV channel is ESPN, ABC, or NFL Network.

Online Stream: WatchESPN, NFL.com

Bengals’ picks: The Bengals will have the 60th and 92nd selections

Day 3, Rounds 4-7:

When: Saturday, April 29th at 12:00 P.M. EST

How to watch: TV channel is ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN, NFL.com

Bengals’ picks: The Bengals will have picks No. 131, 163, 206, and 246.

What are you hoping the Bengals find in this draft? Right tackle of the future? A game-changing tight end? Let us know in the comment section, as this will be today’s pre-draft thread!