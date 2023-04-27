Bengals Draft Results: Track the picks here

The wait is officially over, the 2023 NFL Draft has finally arrived after months of mock drafts and predictions.

Draft night is upon us and begins tonight in Kansas City.

What are some of the Cincinnati Bengals’ biggest needs throughout the weekend? Cincinnati has a few positions in need of a boost, including offensive line (potentially right tackle and depth), cornerback, defensive line, running back, and tight end.

The direction the front office decides to go in at pick number 28 will dictate how the remainder of the draft will go. Will the Bengals go with the best player available, or do they already know their guy at the end of the first round?

All of these questions will be answered throughout the next few days.

The Bengals currently hold seven picks in the 2023 draft, and this post is the best place to be to follow along over the next three days. We will have live updates and more breaking down the newest members of Cincinnati’s roster.

Keep track above with everything you need to know about the Bengals’ selections.

Every pick counts.



Ken Riley was a 6th-round pick in the 1969 Draft. This year he will be inducted into the @ProFootballHOF.



: #NFLDraft l April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/r6Pzj1OqdC — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 26, 2023

