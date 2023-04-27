Bengals select Myles Murphy with 28th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

With the 28th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals have selected Clemson Tigers defensive end Myles Murphy. This marks the first time since the 2001 draft in which the Bengals drafted a defensive lineman in the first round.

The 6-foot-5, 268-pound Murphy racked up 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 13 games during the 2022 season. He had 116 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles over three seasons and 35 games with the Tigers.

Coming into the draft, Murphy was widely regarded as one of the best edge defenders in this draft class and someone likely to be off the board here, so this is really nice value for a Bengals team that certainly needed some more firepower in the pass-rushing department.

Here is what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said about Murphy, which included an NFL comparison to former Bengals defensive end Antwan Odom.

Murphy has excellent size/traits and has been consistently productive in impact categories for three straight years. He plays with a plus motor and good first-step quickness, but his game isn’t really twitchy or explosive. He has finishing talent when he’s inside the pocket, but he needs to vary his rush angles and find an effective inside counter, as NFL tackles will be expecting his long-arm bull-rush technique. Murphy’s length and post-up strength could provide the scheme and positional versatility that puts him on every draft board. The traits and upside are there, but his skill level needs a boost to push the ceiling higher.

Strengths

NFL size and length for scheme versatility.

Gets up the rush track with sudden first step.

Long-arm rush move to run tackle into the pocket.

Quick to recalibrate his rush after taking an early punch.

Uses long strides to escape block redirection around the rush arc.

Lateral burst to beat tackles across their face off the snap.

Slants into gaps with proper bend and leverage to counter wash-down attempts.

Uses spin move to disengage from run blocks.

Crashes down hard to spoil the run from back side.

Keeps his tank full of gas for pursuit.

Weaknesses

Doesn’t come up with much of a rush plan to beat tackles.

Rides on pass blocks beyond depth of the pocket.

Needs to work on adding an inside counter to his bag.

Leggy movements can slow momentum as a rusher.

Average body control through contact.

Below average short-area agility as tackler.

Takes him time getting to top speed in pursuit.

The NFL Draft Consensus Big Board had Murphy ranked 17th overall.

The Bengals’ remaining top draft needs are:

RB, TE, CB, DT, S.

Bengals Draft Picks 2023

Round 1 (28) - Clemson DE Myles Murphy

Round 2 (60)

Round 3 (92)

Round 4 (131)

Round 5 (163)

Round 6 (206)

Round 7 (246)

Day 1 NFL Draft schedule: 8 pm ET, Thursday, April 27th

Here’s a link to the full Round 1 NFL Draft order and live draft tracker!

