Orlando Brown praises new teammate Cordell Volson

The Cincinnati Bengals will be looking to wrap up their offseason with another solid draft class, but it is the signing of Orlando Brown Jr. that will be the main storyline heading into the 2023 season.

Adding Brown alongside a rebuilt offensive line from last season, the front five for the Bengals this coming year is shaping up to be a step better.

A key piece to that unit is second-year guard, Cordell Volson. Brown spoke with Geoff Hobson, who is with Bengals.com and had some high praise for his new running mate on the left side of the line.

Brown says he’s been watching Volson’s tape (“He moves so well for being so tall,” and “You can tell he studies” as well as “He’s got a great future”) and while he hasn’t watched Brown yet, the massive 6-7, 313-pound Volson knows the rep. “Great dude. We’ve texted a little prior to meeting,” Volson said. “Ton of energy. Really good player. Just knowing the caliber of player he is, I’m really excited to play next to him.”

Although the two don’t have a ton of reps completed together, it should be exciting for fans to get a glimpse of how dominating this duo could be this upcoming season.

With Joe Burrow coming off a spectacular season, having even more time to make decisions is only going to help add more to the stat sheet for this ultra-talented offense.

It all starts up front. Watching Brown and Volson go to work this season should be a lot of fun.