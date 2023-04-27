Top 5 Bengals targets for pick 28 in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the Cincinnati Bengals picking so late in the first round, it is a lot harder to try to guess who they may draft. It is tough to say who will even be there at pick 28, but there are still quite a few prospects that would be great additions to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Let’s take a look at five of those prospects

1. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

A ballhawk at cornerback, Forbes brings the potential for turnovers that the Bengals would love. He is on the lighter side, but for a player with his aggression and ball skills, he is more than worth the risk. At this point, however, more and more rumors are coming out that he may not make it to 28. If he does make it to 28 he would be a great selection for the team long term with Chidobe Awuzie entering the final year of his deal.

2. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

The top receiving tight end in the class, Kincaid has a sky-high ceiling in the NFL. Even with questions about his health and his age, it seems unlikely that he is available at pick 28 like Forbes. With Irv Smith on a one-year deal, if Kincaid makes it to pick 28 he would be a great selection for the future of the position.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

With Joe Mixon reportedly being asked to take a paycut, his future with the team is unclear, which could lead to them addressing the position at pick 28. Bijan Robinson will likely be gone, leaving Gibbs as the top back available. He is an explosive player with great speed that would bring another element to the Bengals offense. He also is a great receiver out of the backfield, which is good considering how often the Bengals target their running backs.

4. Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

If the Bengals are targeting defensive line or edge specifically then it is looking like Murphy might be the top available. With a good frame and excellent testing, there is reason to believe he could be a better pro than he was in college. However, there are questions since he never reached his potential in college, and he also looks a bit stiff on the field, which could limit the pass rush upside.

5. Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

Kancey is a massive wildcard in the first round, with reports that he could go top 20 and others saying he could fall into the second round. As of now, it is unclear if the Bengals would even take him if he is available, but there is reason they should consider it. Pass-rushing defensive tackles are a rare breed, and while Kancey is no Aaron Donald, he is an elite athlete and was extremely productive in 2022. If he is available he would be a very interesting selection, but don’t be surprised if they pass also, as his size and length are very undersized for the position.

