Bengals’ NFL Draft Lead-up Show (Featuring Mohamed Sanu)!

The big event is here and we’re continuing to bring top-notch coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft! We were blessed to be joined by legendary NFL figurehead, Leigh Steinberg and have another outstanding guest.
Former Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is joining the program to kick off the first night of the draft! We’ll talk about his draft experiences, time with the Bengals and his newest endeavor as he attempts to bring aid to Africa and Sierra Leone.
We’ll also count down the event and give last-second thoughts. Don’t forget to join us during and after the Bengals’ first-round pick for analysis and breakdowns!
DONATE TO MOHAMED SANU’S CHARITY HERE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/build-a-community-center-with-mohamed
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...