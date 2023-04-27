Bengals’ NFL Draft Lead-up Show (Featuring Mohamed Sanu)!

The big event is here and we’re continuing to bring top-notch coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft! We were blessed to be joined by legendary NFL figurehead, Leigh Steinberg and have another outstanding guest.

Former Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is joining the program to kick off the first night of the draft! We’ll talk about his draft experiences, time with the Bengals and his newest endeavor as he attempts to bring aid to Africa and Sierra Leone.

We’ll also count down the event and give last-second thoughts. Don’t forget to join us during and after the Bengals’ first-round pick for analysis and breakdowns!

DONATE TO MOHAMED SANU’S CHARITY HERE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/build-a-community-center-with-mohamed