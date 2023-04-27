Matthew Bergeron named “sleeper pick” for Bengals

With the NFL Draft set to begin in just a few hours, but the speculations are brewing more and more.

Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline released an article this afternoon with the latest draft rumors.

Pauline has Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron as a “sleeper pick” for the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the #PFN365 Draft Preview Show last night, @TonyPauline said the #Seahawks are 50/50 on taking Jalen Carter at No. 5, per sources.



If Seattle passes, could Carter drop out of the top 10?#NFLDraft Rumors ➡️ https://t.co/5rDFmgLw2O pic.twitter.com/j64VvdMICe — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 27, 2023

Pauline stated, “Conventional wisdom says the Bengals will draft a tight end or cornerback. I have them selecting tight end Dalton Kincaid in my mock draft, and Cincinnati is another team considering cornerback DJ Turner in the first round. The sleeper pick for Cincinnati is offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron of Syracuse. They signed tackle Orlando Brown in free agency to play left tackle and plan to move Jonah Williams to the right side, but the former first-round pick is demanding a trade. I’m told the Bengals feel the athletic Bergeron could play right tackle on Sunday and would be a better pass protector for Joe Burrow than Williams.”

Matthew Bergeron from Syracuse having a nice day at LT. @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/J9AYwPKp1I — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) January 31, 2023

In 2022, Bergeron was named to the Second Team All-ACC and was the third-highest-graded overall tackle in the ACC, according to PFF.

In 686 total snaps, Bergeron was penalized three times and allowed five sacks. He finished his career with 39 career starts at offensive tackle for Syracuse.

Matthew Bergeron (#60) with the jump block! pic.twitter.com/rWQo3XKJyF — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 16, 2023

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein discussed Bergeron’s game, stating, “A college tackle who could be best playing inside at guard, Bergeron is evenly proportioned and wears his weight well on a compact frame. He’s a dynamic run blocker, able to excel in all three phases (positioning, sustain and finish). He’s just as capable of climbing and tagging second-level linebackers as he is at opening run lanes at the point of attack with leg drive. He’s athletic enough to play tackle, but inconsistent anchor and hand placement could cause concern for evaluators. While his protection issues are potentially correctable, Bergeron’s scheme-versatile, Pro Bowl-caliber run-blocking potential might hasten a team’s decision to move him inside.”

There have been many names tossed around for the Bengals at pick number 28 over the last few months. But most people did not see Bergeron being linked to Cincinnati in the first round.

