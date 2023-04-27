Finally, the 2023 NFL Draft is here!

The fun kicks off tonight with Round 1, which will only be 31 picks this year after the Miami Dolphins had their pick forfeited due to tampering violations.

Who will the Cincinnati Bengals take with the 28th pick? Will they trade back and acquire more picks, or could they even trade up for what hopes to be the missing piece to winning a Super Bowl(s)?

Here is a refresher for following tonight’s action!

How to Watch and Stream 2023 NFL Draft Round 1

Start Time : 8:00 pm ET

: 8:00 pm ET Location : Kansas City, Missouri

: Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network.

ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL Network. Online Stream : You can stream the NFL Draft using a variety of options, including WatchESPN , the ESPN app , the NFL Network App , NFL Network Live , and ABC Live ,

: You can stream the NFL Draft using a variety of options, including , the , the , , and , Radio : ESPN Radio

: ESPN Radio Bengals Pick: No. 28 overall, which should be made around 11:30 pm ET.

LET’S PARTY!!

WHO DEY!!!