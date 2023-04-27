Bengals Draft Grades: Myles Murphy picked at No. 28

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Clemson Tigers defensive end Myles Murphy with their first-round pick, No. 28th overall.

While they might have a strong defensive line, the Bengals will add to a unit with motor-first guys like Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson. Murphy should be able to step right in and have his presence felt in the group.

After focusing on defense in the first round last season, the Bengals will again look to improve on that side of the ball. Zac Taylor and the front office will give Lou Anarumo’s defensive another weapon, one which has an endless motor.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Murphy spent three seasons playing at Clemson, totaling at least 10 tackles for a loss, and four sacks in each of those years. He ended this past season with 11 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, and 40 total tackles in 13 games.

Murphy graded at a 6.42 for NFL.com, which equates to the category of “will become a good starter within two years.” Murphy was the second-best recruit in the state of Georgie and the No. 1 strong-side defensive end in the Class of 2020.

Helping give good depth as Hubbard and Hendrickson both have struggled with short-term injuries over the past few seasons, Murphy should be a key piece for the Bengals' defense, one which has been phenomenal in the postseason over the past few seasons.

That said, let’s get your thoughts on this surprise pick. Let us know in the poll below and certainly drop your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Poll Grade the Myles Murphy pick A

B

C

D

F vote view results 0% A (0 votes)

0% B (0 votes)

0% C (0 votes)

0% D (0 votes)

0% F (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news and views and other fun stuff. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! And as always, Who Dey!