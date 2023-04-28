 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Myles Murphy!

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Bengals stealing Myles Murphy

Bengals nation sounds off on on the Myles Murphy pick.

By PatrickJudis
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Furman at Clemson Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We have been waiting for months to wait hours to see who the Cincinnati Bengals would have to choose from at No. 28. Now we will have weeks to analyze the selection of Clemson’s defensive lineman Myles Murphy.

Here is what the instant reactions were!

Drought has ended

The Bengals went directly against pattern by passing up some seriously talented cornerbacks still on the board in the first round to take defensive lineman Murphy. How long has it been since they have taken a defensive lineman in Round 1?

A long time.

How does Murphy fit in?

The defensive line is pretty full currently, but Murphy certainly has the tools to contribute right away. He can defend the run as well as rush the passer, so there aren’t really limitations outside of competition it seems. Could this also be foreshadowing for a move that could be coming later on?

Some understandable disappointment

There was certainly a big name left that many Bengals fans had been eyeing for a lot of the draft process. That name being tight end Michael Mayer from Notre Dame. Seemed like it was almost a certain thing since it is a position that has no long-term solution and he is one of the most well-rounded tight ends you will find. However, this front office has earned our trust these last few off-seasons of knocking it out of the park at almost every turn. For now that is.

Opinions on the pick

Here are what a few fans had to say about the selection as well as some GIFs in relation to it for some flare. Have a great night and see you all tomorrow!

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news! Who Dey!!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft: Everything to know

View all 136 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...