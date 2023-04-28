Twitter reactions to Bengals stealing Myles Murphy

We have been waiting for months to wait hours to see who the Cincinnati Bengals would have to choose from at No. 28. Now we will have weeks to analyze the selection of Clemson’s defensive lineman Myles Murphy.

Here is what the instant reactions were!

Drought has ended

The Bengals went directly against pattern by passing up some seriously talented cornerbacks still on the board in the first round to take defensive lineman Murphy. How long has it been since they have taken a defensive lineman in Round 1?

A long time.

The drought ends.



Murphy is the first D lineman the #Bengals have taken in the first round since Justin Smith in 2001 — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) April 28, 2023

How does Murphy fit in?

The defensive line is pretty full currently, but Murphy certainly has the tools to contribute right away. He can defend the run as well as rush the passer, so there aren’t really limitations outside of competition it seems. Could this also be foreshadowing for a move that could be coming later on?

Yo...that Cincinnati pass rush is wild.



Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Joseph Ossai and now Myles Murphy. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 28, 2023

Murphy a perfect fit for the Lou Anarumo edge defender body type and noted as one of the highest effort players in the draft.



Those would be top of the list for Bengals. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 28, 2023

DC Lou Anarumo on DE Myles Murphy: “He’ll be in the rotation right away.” — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) April 28, 2023

That’s Hendricksons replacement.



Going the same route they did last year.



They know they can’t pay the defense. — Santori Miles (@Cincy_Suave) April 28, 2023

If you want the guys at EDGE with the physical tools that Murphy has, you generally have to take them in the first two rounds.



Get him in Marion Hobby's hands and let him try to unlock the potential we've know Murphy has since he was a freshman at Clemson. https://t.co/2vm5b8QatW — Evan McPhillips (@emcphil) April 28, 2023

Some understandable disappointment

There was certainly a big name left that many Bengals fans had been eyeing for a lot of the draft process. That name being tight end Michael Mayer from Notre Dame. Seemed like it was almost a certain thing since it is a position that has no long-term solution and he is one of the most well-rounded tight ends you will find. However, this front office has earned our trust these last few off-seasons of knocking it out of the park at almost every turn. For now that is.

Well...guess we just trust them at this point. No reason not to. — Bengals Anon (@BengalsAnon) April 28, 2023

Opinions on the pick

Here are what a few fans had to say about the selection as well as some GIFs in relation to it for some flare. Have a great night and see you all tomorrow!

Let Lou cook. — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) April 28, 2023

Great pick - just not want I personally wanted. pic.twitter.com/q63ai9z9Py — Kaleb Crowe (@kcrowe10) April 28, 2023

This is what the Bengals did to the fans who want us to stay competitive pic.twitter.com/SqoHNmh97i — Jacob (@whodeybaby9851) April 28, 2023

Myles Murphy is a big, twitchy, powerful edge rusher who is stout against the run and has juice as a pass rusher. He fits exactly what the Bengals like at the position.



He's only just begun to scratch the surface of his potential and show grow into a good starter. pic.twitter.com/0NJ9TM0QiJ — mike (@bengals_sans) April 28, 2023

Big Lou Anarumo has ANOTHER weapon to work with



One of the best & most creative DCs gets DE Myles Murphy



The first DE the Bengals have drafted in the first round since 2001



Watch us close out the first round on @SportsGrid pic.twitter.com/LmF0M9iGLa — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 28, 2023

Zac Taylor on why the Bengals took Myles Murphy: pic.twitter.com/81wy2I26zc — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) April 28, 2023

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news! Who Dey!!