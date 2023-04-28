Bengals News (4/28): Feeling the rush

Inside The Pick: Bengals Get Edgy With Clemson's Gifted Myles Murphy

Yet the Bengals were unshakeable in their belief that Murphy was their guy as the first round slipped away and the phone rang with offers of a trade back. Not far back, but far enough. They weren't going to risk losing Murphy and his productive career on the Clemson edge, they decided, so they stayed at No. 28 during a week the AFC stepped up its arms race stockpiling elite quarterbacks.

"Cincinnati, We getting to the quarterback, we getting to the Super Bowl, we getting to the AFC championship," Murphy said. "Hey, Who Dey!"

The biggest faller in terms of their value on the PFN Big Board was Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy. Despite being ranked No. 9 after showing tremendous athleticism, valuable versatility, and gaining experience on a talented unit throughout his career, Murphy went far lower than we expected. He was the only top-10 player on our board to still be available in the 20s.

Murphy, a former Clemson standout, has excellent size and physical traits. The addition of Murphy gives the Bengals another top-tier edge rusher to pair with Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai.

Higgins is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and many players in that position skip voluntary work, but Higgins has taken a different course this week. The Bengals posted shots of Higgins taking part in workouts to social media on Wednesday.

The Cincinnati Bengals had many options when the 28th pick of the first round in the 2023 NFL draft arrived Thursday night, and they couldn't pass up an opportunity to add an elite edge rusher in Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy.

Fans were a little more split, mostly thanks to the never-ended access to draft content. The fact that Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer was still on the board seemed to be the biggest point of polarization.

Generally considered the third- or fourth-best edge rusher in the draft, Murphy – a former five-star recruit – was the only player in the country to produce at least 10 tackles for loss and have at least one forced fumble in each season from 2020 to 2022.

The Cincinnati Bengals are beefing up their pass rush, as they selected former Clemson pass rusher Myles Murphy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With a defensive end room headlined by the likes of Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, Murphy has a couple of veterans to teach him the ropes as he makes this transition.

The Bengals selected Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy on Thursday night in the 2023 NFL Draft. Murphy, 21, finished his college career with 139 tackles (37 for loss), 17.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in three seasons at Clemson.

2023 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Analysis: Murphy was not a dominant player at Clemson but showed the ability to win the edge at times and has the strength to hold his part of the bargain on run defense. The Bengals could have used a cornerback, but perhaps they did not have any first-round-caliber players at the position left on their board. Tight end Michael Mayer would have also been a worthy selection.

