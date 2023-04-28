Bengals Day 2 mock draft roundup and pre-draft open thread

The Cincinnati Bengals took Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy with the 28th overall pick in the 2032 NFL Draft.

While a surprise to most that cover the team, the Bengals have had a few rough years with injuries throughout the season to Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson, so while those two produce, a little extra depth could never hurt.

Now, they are set up well for Day 2, rounds where they found high-end talent like Tee Higgins, Jessie Bates III, and Logan Wilson. That said, let’s dive into who updated mock drafts have Cincinnati taking.

The Bengals have picks 60 and 92.

No. 60 - Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Johnson is a tank who bounces off tacklers with ease.

No. 92 - Ja’Ayir Brown, DB, Penn State

No. 60 - Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (FL)

I wouldn’t count out a running back or a pass catcher here, but corner is the biggest need for Cincy at this point, and Stevenson is a well-built defender who can play physical at the catch point.

No. 92 - Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

No. 60 - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

LaPorta is outstanding with the ball in his hands. He can not only run away from defenders (4.59-second 40-yard dash), but he can also make them miss (20 broken tackles on 58 catches in 2022). He would get several open looks in an already elite offense helmed by Joe Burrow.

No. 92 - Chandler Zavala, G, NC State

Zavala isn’t a perfect prospect, but he’s a huge human with a strong anchor and an ability to punish linebackers trying to shoot interior gaps on blitzes. He’s shown a strong understanding of different protections and has a chance to start in Week 1 and grow into an above-average interior lineman.

No. 60 - Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

No. 60 - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

No. 60 - Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

After reviewing six mock drafts, it is clear most think the Bengals turn away from best available and hit a few positions in which they have clear shortcomings — cornerback and tight end.

With only one tight end taken in the first round, the position, which was already deep to begin with, should start to see more action. That said, trades, either up or down, also aren’t outside of the realm of possibility for Cincinnati in Day 2.

Now, who do you want to see the Bengals land today? This will be today’s pre-draft open thread, so come join the fun and sound off on who you want to see land in the Queen City!!

Who Dey!!!