Rams reportedly wanted to trade up for Myles Murphy

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Clemson Tigers standout edge Myles Murphy in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

While many in the Queen City were disappointed the Bengals didn’t opt to solve a greater immediate need, having the depth at defensive end, especially with big-time extensions to Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase on the horizon, is a smart, heads-up move from the front office.

They could’ve traded back, though, as the Los Angeles Rams were reportedly among the teams interested in the Bengals' first-round pick. Los Angeles was also looking into trading up for the first tight end taken, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid.

SOURCE: #Rams talked to multiple teams in hopes to trade up. They had their eyes on Utah TE Dalton Kincaid and Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy. No one would bite and so the Rams are slated to pick 36th tomorrow if they don't trade the pick. — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) April 28, 2023

The details of what the trade could’ve ended as are relatively unknown, but it would’ve been assumed to at least have that 36th pick involved.

Nonetheless, the Bengals got the player they wanted and will likely look to entertain offers like that on Day 2.