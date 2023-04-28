 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Myles Murphy!

Filed under:

Rams reportedly wanted to trade up for Myles Murphy

The Bengals, and potentially other teams as well, did not budge.

By NathanBeighle
/ new
NFL Combine - Portraits Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Clemson Tigers standout edge Myles Murphy in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

While many in the Queen City were disappointed the Bengals didn’t opt to solve a greater immediate need, having the depth at defensive end, especially with big-time extensions to Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase on the horizon, is a smart, heads-up move from the front office.

They could’ve traded back, though, as the Los Angeles Rams were reportedly among the teams interested in the Bengals' first-round pick. Los Angeles was also looking into trading up for the first tight end taken, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid.

The details of what the trade could’ve ended as are relatively unknown, but it would’ve been assumed to at least have that 36th pick involved.

Nonetheless, the Bengals got the player they wanted and will likely look to entertain offers like that on Day 2.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft: Everything to know

View all 146 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...