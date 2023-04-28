 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Myles Murphy!

Filed under:

Myles Murphy was the steal of the first round

Experts are comparing the Clemson product to Jason Pierre-Paul.

By Dadio Makdook
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 19 Miami at Clemson Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s okay if you didn’t expect the Bengals to draft Myles Murphy.

Not many did. And that is partly due to the fact that he probably should’ve gone earlier. Like, a lot earlier.

Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department gave the Clemson edge rusher a grade of 9.1 and ranked him as the third-best prospect in the entire Draft.

The site’s experts compared him to Jason Pierre-Paul, who is up to almost 100 career sacks despite a horrifying fireworks accident in 2015. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Santagata sees the similarities as well:

And for those of you who appreciate a good athletic profile, Murphy is about as good as it gets:

And of course, the consensus NFL Draft rankings show that Murphy at 28 was easily one of, if not the biggest steal in Round 1.

So wait, why did he fall to the end of the first round? In short, his production didn’t line up with his ability.

Will he reach his ceiling in Cincinnati? A to Z Sports’ John Sheeran breaks it all down for us:

And you can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft: Everything to know

View all 142 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...