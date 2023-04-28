Bengals in trade talks with several teams about Jonah Williams, per report

According to Pro Football Networks’ Tony Pauline, several teams have approached the Cincinnati Bengals about a possible trade for offensive tackle Jonah Williams.

Following the Bengals' signing of new left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency, Williams requested a trade after the team had asked him to move from left tackle, where he struggled in 2022, to right. It’s unclear as to what compensation the Bengals could be looking for in exchange for Williams, but most believe it would be a day two or day three draft pick.

According to Pauline, the Jacksonville Jaguars were showing interest, but they selected Anton Harrison at the tail end of the first round on Thursday night. Depending on how the second and third rounds develop and which teams are able to land the offensive linemen they need, we could see Williams moved for an extra draft pick or possibly even for another player.

Williams is playing on his fifth-year option and is owed a guaranteed $12.604 million, and the only way for the Bengals to get off the hook is to trade the disgruntled offensive tackle. Shedding that money could go a long way for the Bengals to be able to extend other players other than quarterback Joe Burrow, like wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson, both of whom are entering their contract years.

With 42 career starts at left tackle at only 25 years old, Williams could net the Bengals an extra pick despite his struggles last season. If he doesn’t, he’ll compete for the right tackle position.

