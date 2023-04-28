NFL Draft Day 2 open thread and viewing info

The 2023 NFL Draft rolls on tonight with Day 2 of the three-day spectacle.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, they addressed an obvious need with the pass rush by landing Myles Murphy in Round 1. Tonight, the biggest positions to watch will be cornerback, tight end, and running back, but don’t count out safety or offensive line either.

Also, former NFL players will announce various picks tonight, and the Bengals will have their second-round choice announced by franchise legend A.J. Green!

Here is a refresher for watching tonight’s festivities.

How to Watch and Stream 2023 NFL Draft Day 2

Now, let’s get this Day 2 party started!

WHO DEY!!