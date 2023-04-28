Bengals fans grade Myles Murphy selection

Thursday night, the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft brought big-time trades and shocking selections.

The Cincinnati Bengals used the 28th pick to select Clemson Tigers defensive end Myles Murphy.

We asked you what your grade is for the Bengals’ first-round pick, and the results are in, with 49% of fans giving the Murphy pick a “B.” To continue, 39% of fans gave the pick an “A”, 10% voted “C”, 2% graded the pick a “D”, and 2% also graded the pick as an “F.”

Most Bengals fans did not expect Cincinnati to draft Myles Murphy last night with Michael Mayer on the board.

But, the Bengals went with the defensive end to help bolster the pass rush.

Cincinnati tallied just 30 sacks last season, ranking in the bottom five of the NFL. If the Bengals want to get back to the Super Bowl, they will need to consistently apply pressure on the talented quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

Enter Myles Murphy.

Murphy is only 21 years old. He is freakishly talented, strong, athletic, fast, and explosive. He is a much-needed pickup for this Bengals defense that a lot of analysts are calling a “steal.”

With the first round complete, here is how pick compared to their consensus big board ranking



"reach" = player was taken earlier than their big board rank, "steal" = player was taken later than their big board rank. pic.twitter.com/Ce07Nsbo0y — Anthony Reinhard (@reinhardNFL) April 28, 2023

Murphy was selected as a First-team All-ACC player.

He tallied 45 tackles (11.0 for loss), a team-high 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and a forced fumble in 580 defensive snaps over 13 games.

Murphy adds much needed speed off the edge. pic.twitter.com/JCNZr4hYBe — Patrick Carey (@PatCareySports) April 28, 2023

Murphy is a stellar athlete and will be a huge help to Lou Anarumo and the Bengals defense.

