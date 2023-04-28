Grade the pick: Bengals nab DJ Turner to bolster blazing-fast secondary

Another day, another great value pick on defense for the Cincinnati Bengals.

With the 60th overall pick, the Bengals started off their night two by drafting Michigan Wolverines cornerback DJ Turner.

This comes after the Bengals landed Clemson Tigers defensive end Myles Murphy in Round 1, so this team clearly felt there was a need for more firepower on defense.

Adding another young defensive back to Lou Anarumo’s defense, Turner brings some incredible speed as he ran the fastest 40-yard dash time at the combine at 4.26. That game-breaking speed is something this Bengals squad needed on the outside, especially with the departure of several key players in the secondary.

It also continues the trend of the front office, looking for players with elite speed in the secondary.

#Bengals starting secondary, with 40-yard dash speeds at their combine/pro days:



CB Cam Taylor-Britt: 4.38

CB Mike Hilton: 4.55 (reported)

CB Chidobe Awuzie: 4.43

S Nick Scott: 4.43 (reported)

S Dax Hill: 4.38



Reserves:

CB Sidney Jones: 4.47

CB DJ Turner: 4.26 — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) April 29, 2023

During his career at Michigan, Turner finished with 73 tackles, 18 pass breakups, and three interceptions.

With a new-look unit on the back end of the Bengals’ defense, it will not be shocking to see Turner pushing for a starting spot opposite of Cam Taylor-Britt as we head into the preseason in just a few short months.

So, how would you grade the Bengals landing Turner in Round 2? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

