Twitter reacts to Bengals’ big Day 2 draft haul

Here is how Twitter reacted to each pick.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 Maryland at Michigan Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals left some fans shocked after Round 1 when they opted to draft defensive lineman Myles Murphy to keep the defense loaded for the long term. That move really set the tone for Day 2 as well, which was full of defense.

DJ Turner, cornerback, Michigan

The theme for the Bengals secondary going forward? Outside of Wolverines? Speed, speed, speed, and some more speed. Turner jumped into the spotlight at the NFL Scouting Combine when he ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash.

He isn’t as big as Cincinnati usually likes their corners, but he is going to have a huge impact.

Jordan Battle, safety, Alabama

Okay. So certainly wasn’t a position most fans expected to see addressed on Day 2. Battle still looks like he has a very clear role to fill, but it certainly becomes a question of who will be the odd man out from the many new names looking to fill the holes left by Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell at safety.

