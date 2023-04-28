Twitter reacts to Bengals’ big Day 2 draft haul

The Cincinnati Bengals left some fans shocked after Round 1 when they opted to draft defensive lineman Myles Murphy to keep the defense loaded for the long term. That move really set the tone for Day 2 as well, which was full of defense.

DJ Turner, cornerback, Michigan

The theme for the Bengals secondary going forward? Outside of Wolverines? Speed, speed, speed, and some more speed. Turner jumped into the spotlight at the NFL Scouting Combine when he ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash.

He isn’t as big as Cincinnati usually likes their corners, but he is going to have a huge impact.

DJ Turner has some of the best hips and athleticism in the class. Does a great job of utilizing the sideline and has very good ball skills. Love the pick. pic.twitter.com/kqDT4AnQzu — mike (@bengals_sans) April 29, 2023

Also AJ Green getting right to the pick — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) April 29, 2023

Definitely. They're going to be zooming all over the field. https://t.co/C9ZDOUMNBh — DarthNoobSaibot (@DarthNoobSaibot) April 29, 2023

Jordan Battle, safety, Alabama

Okay. So certainly wasn’t a position most fans expected to see addressed on Day 2. Battle still looks like he has a very clear role to fill, but it certainly becomes a question of who will be the odd man out from the many new names looking to fill the holes left by Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell at safety.

Bengals get a ready smart and physical safety in Jordan Battle. He’s the perfect Vonn Bell replacement. Great eyes in zone and take on skills against the run. His instincts lead to turnovers too: pic.twitter.com/3xSiD7UKAl — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023

Bengals take a safety. Jordan Battle is a good player on tape. Didn't test well. — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) April 29, 2023

Every analyst thought the Bengals needed a safety



No one covering the Bengals really agreed



Guess the analysts were right https://t.co/CaTQHN0Qbb — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) April 29, 2023

"He’s got a little ways to go from a weight standpoint, but man, you can put some weight on, you can’t make ’em 4.2."



More on the #Bengals selection of blazing Michigan CB DJ Turner, who ran the fastest 40 at the Combine.https://t.co/Cp600MSMCI pic.twitter.com/qBv75fNayf — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) April 29, 2023

If you're worried about how other Bengals fans might react to the draft that's counter to your opinion. pic.twitter.com/0zpEpCrQjO — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) April 29, 2023

Jordan Battle to Cincinnati is one of the best #FFIDP fits of the entire draft.



He'll start from the jump. Watch. — Gary Davenport (@IDPSharks) April 29, 2023

Ironic, 10 years from the day the #Bengals drafted Giovani Bernard and on the day he retires, Jordan Battle, who went to his same HS (St. Thomas Aquinas) rips off Giovani Bernard as the first alum he remembers. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 29, 2023

Jordan Battle is amazing at playing safety this isn’t that complicated. I do not understand the low-upside label.



He jumped off the tape when I was watching Alabama over the past couple years. — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) April 29, 2023

The theme of day two for the Bengals is value. Getting DJ Turner and Jordan Battle at picks 60 & 95 is absurd. Outside of Nick Scott, Bengals secondary could all be on rookie contracts after this season. — Jared Arevian (@JaredArevian_) April 29, 2023

