Grade the pick: Bengals add Jordan Battle

That is a wrap for Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft for the Cincinnati Bengals.

After a couple of solid picks in Myles Murphy and DJ Turner, the Bengals’ front office added a little movement to the end of the night, trading out of their original spot at No. 92 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the pick swap in play, the Bengals moved down to the 95th pick and continued the defensive theme with safety Jordan Battle from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Battle tested and ready to go.



Draft Dey | @IEL_LLC pic.twitter.com/bpaHlkzFJQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 29, 2023

A three-year starter for the Crimson Tide, Battle will bring a solid all-around game to the Queen City. Over his career in Tuscaloosa, he has shown the ability to finish tackles while also showing the ability to make great plays when the ball goes through the air.

The numbers back up that billing as well. Battle finished his time at Alabama with 177 tackles, six interceptions, and 10 pass deflections.

After losing Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell at the safety spot this offseason, Battle brings a lot of game experience. Playing in 54 collegiate games, he will have a great opportunity to see the field immediately with quite a bit of inexperience on the back end of the defense outside of free-agent signee Nick Scott.

A player who once was seen as a potential Round 1 selection, this is another good value find for the Bengals here on Day 2.

How would you grade the pick of Jordan Battle? Let us know in the poll and comments below!

Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! And as always, Who Dey!