Bengals undrafted free agent tracker 2023

As the 2023 NFL Draft comes to a close for the Cincinnati Bengals, there will still be plenty of very talented players available who will be looking to sign their first NFL contracts. These players are known as undrafted free agents.

While the vast majority of the focus is on the drafted players, and justifiably so, there are plenty of undrafted free agents that contribute heavily all over the NFL.

For the Bengals, those players include long snapper Cal Adomitis, linebacker Joe Bachie, offensive tackle La’el Collins, cornerbacks Jalen Davis and Mike Hilton, and wide receiver Trenton Irwin, among others.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

News will be coming in fast on undrafted free agents because there is no draft order anymore. It's a free-for-all!

Just because a player worked out for the Bengals or even because they visited, it doesn’t mean they’ve signed a contract. Those contracts likely won’t be signed until Monday.

Keep track here of UDFA signings, and keep checking back as more names are added to the list.

THE COIN HAS DECIDED.



Courtesy of our Fan of The Year pic.twitter.com/mNDQwvVNFT — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 29, 2023

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news and views!!! WHO DEY!!!!