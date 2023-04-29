 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Burner Turner!

NFL Draft Day 3 viewing info and open thread

By Jason Marcum
2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The final day of the 2023 NFL Draft is here, as the Cincinnati Bengals currently have five picks scheduled to be made today.

After trading down three spots in Round 3 and gaining an extra sixth from the Chiefs, Cincinnati will hopefully address running back, tight end, and yes, punter. They have yet to spend a pick on offense, though you can’t blame them thus far...

Here is a refresher for watching and following today’s action.

How to Watch and Stream 2023 NFL Draft Day 3

