NFL Draft Day 3 viewing info and open thread

The final day of the 2023 NFL Draft is here, as the Cincinnati Bengals currently have five picks scheduled to be made today.
After trading down three spots in Round 3 and gaining an extra sixth from the Chiefs, Cincinnati will hopefully address running back, tight end, and yes, punter. They have yet to spend a pick on offense, though you can’t blame them thus far...
Here is a refresher for watching and following today’s action.
How to Watch and Stream 2023 NFL Draft Day 3
- Start Time: 12:00 pm ET on April 29th, 2023
- Location: Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and the NFL Network.
- Online Stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app, NFL Network App, NFL Network Live, and ABC Live,
- Radio: ESPN Radio
- Bengals Picks: 131, 163, 206, 217, and 246.
Now, let’s get this marathon party started!!
WHO DEY!!!
