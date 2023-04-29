What are the Bengals’ biggest needs entering Day 3 of the draft?

Through the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals have gotten Lou Anarumo three new weapons on the defensive side of the football.

Myles Murphy, DJ Turner, and Jordan Battle are the newest members of the team.

Murphy helps bolster the passing rushing need, while Turner and Battle add some much-needed talent and depth to the secondary.

Now that we are entering Day 3 of the draft, what are the biggest needs for the Bengals?

Tight end

The Bengals signed Irv Smith Jr. in free agency to a one-year deal and also brought back Drew Sample. But the team could use another pass catcher in the tight end room.

Cincinnati passed on Michael Mayer at 28 and also traded back in the third round, passing on Darnell Washington.

Could the Bengals be looking at a tight end in the later rounds?

Offensive line

Cincinnati could use depth at the offensive line position.

The Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr., filling the left tackle spot, but could be looking at a potential camp battle for the starting right tackle position.

As of right now, the Bengals still have Jonah Williams and Jackson Carman on the roster, as well as La’el Collins coming off the injury.

Could the Bengals be looking to strengthen the interior of the offensive line or right tackle?

Running back

With Samaje Perine’s departure, the Bengals are in need of a running back to pair with Joe Mixon.

The Bengals currently have guys like Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans on the roster, but are in need of another dynamic playmaker and pass protector in the backfield.

Defensive tackle

Even with the overhaul of defensive players so far in the Bengals draft, the team could still use some interior defensive line depth.

The Bengals added edge rusher Myles Murphy in the first round, but Cincinnati might look to boost the defensive tackle position in the final day of the draft.

Quarterback

The Bengals are also in need of a backup quarterback for Joe Burrow.

As of right now, the Bengals only have Jake Browning behind Burrow, with the team not re-signing Brandon Allen.

Could the Bengals look into a potential second-string guy in the later rounds?

Punter

After the Bengals parted ways with long-time starter Kevin Huber, Drue Chrisman stepped in and had some issues finding his groove.

The lack of productivity from the punter position showed in the playoffs for the Bengals.

The Bengals should be looking into drafting someone in the late rounds or signing a punter as an UDFA to compete with Chrisman in camp this summer.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals content. Who Dey!!!