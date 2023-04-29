Bengals News (4/29): Dance Battle

First Three Rounds Put Bengals Defense On Fast Track With Potential Rookie Contributors

The final four rounds of the NFL Draft are still on tap for Saturday, but for the second straight year the Bengals attacked defense in the first three rounds and suddenly they are sleeker, faster, and deeper and Anarumo doesn't really have to come back down to introduce anybody else.

Bengals Select Alabama S Jordan Battle With Third-Round Pick

The Bengals came in looking to add depth on the defensive line and cornerback and ended up doing it in the first two rounds with Clemson edge Myles Murphy and Michigan cornerback DJ Turner. Then when they traded with the Chiefs at No. 95 to pick up a late sixth-rounder, they bolstered the safety spot with the three-year starter Battle, an all-SEC selection this past season.

Bengals Double Down With Selection Of Speedy CB Turner

That expression is typically used to describe the idea of taking two players at the same position, but in Cincinnati's case, the team chose a pair of defenders with the same goal in mind – to boost their chances of thwarting the great quarterbacks in the AFC.

Cincinnati Bengals draft: ‘A+’ grade given for DJ Turner pick

Speed, speed, speed. Turner ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, and every bit of that speed shows up on the field. He’ll be a valuable asset in a Bengals secondary in transition. Last season, he allowed just 33 catches on 71 targets for 408 yards, 123 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, one interception, seven pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 68.3. In 2021, Turner gave up an opponent passer rating of 54.8. He is absolutely plug-and-play, and I’m quite surprised he lasted this long.

Former Bengal Giovani Bernard announces retirement

10 years ago, I came into this league grateful. Grateful for what God has done for me to get to that moment and to celebrate all the obstacles that were overcome. And now fast forward 10 years, I leave humbled. Humbled by the experiences, relationships, and memories that have pic.twitter.com/DmHA8jqC6e

NBC Sports Analyst Chris Simms: 'Bengals Defense is going to be Scary'

"The Bengals defense is gonna be scary next year," Simms tweeted. "DJ Turner is the second best man-to-man corner in the draft in my opinion. He is tough and he can absolutely fly. With unreal change of direction ability. A real Island type corner."

Former Bengal Giovani Bernard Sends Another Thank You Note As He Ends Classy 10-Year Career

"One, I had no idea what to expect. To go as high as I did, I'm not going to say it was a shock, but it was like, 'Wow, they think really highly of me.' It's more about gratitude than the whole change of life thing. I'm sure grateful to those people that gave me those opportunities and I met a lot of really, really damn good people."

Identifying Cincinnati Bengals' Potential Targets in Rounds 4-7 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Will they continue to add to Lou Anarumo's defense or is an offensive run coming? Here are some prospects the Bengals could target with their five picks in rounds 4-7 on Saturday:

2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Analysis: Turner’s NFL Scouting Combine performance might have pushed him into first-round consideration, but I thought his best value was in the late second round or early in Round 3. With a bit more discipline in coverage, he should be a solid value at a need position. The Bengals added to the secondary again with the selection of Battle, a nice pickup in the third round as a future starter even after the signing of Nick Scott. They should select a tight end and offensive lineman on Saturday.

