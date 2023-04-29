Bengals land Charlie Jones in Round 4

With the 131st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones. This is the first offensive skill player the Bengals have drafted since running back Chris Evans in Round 6 of the 2021 draft.

One of the best stories in the entire draft class, Jones’ football journey is a tremendous story of perseverance. He began his career at Buffalo, where he caught 18 passes in the 2018 season.

Jones would then transfer to Iowa, where he caught 21 passes over two seasons.

With the free COVID-19 year, Jones opted to play his final season of college football at Purdue, where he would have a historic season while becoming one of the best offensive players in America.

In 13 games, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Jones hauled in an FBS-high 110 passes for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In addition, Jones was a punt and kickoff returner, finishing his career with 72 punt returns for 622 yards (8.1 avg) and one score. He added 45 kickoff returns for 1,002 yards (22.3 avg) and one touchdown.

The former class of 2017 recruit ended up spending six years in college, and only one saw him be consistently productive. He’ll also turn 25 in October, a big reason why he slipped into Day 3.

Still, this is a great pick for the Bengals with Tyler Boyd set to depart in 2024 when his contract expires. Jones figures to be groomed to take his spot while also giving Cincinnati more wide receiver depth.

Coming into Day 3, Jones was regarded as one of the best players available. There’s that phrase again, something we’ve been hearing a lot of in this draft for Cincinnati.

The Bengals’ remaining top draft needs are:

RB, TE, DT, P.

Bengals Draft Picks 2023

Round 1 (28) - Clemson Tigers DE Myles Murphy

Round 2 (60) - Michigan Wolverines CB DJ Turner

Round 3 (92) - Alabama Crimson Tide S Jordan Battle

Round 4 (131) - Purdue Boilermakers WR Charlie Jones

Round 5 (163)

Round 6 (206)

Round 7 (246)

