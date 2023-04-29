Bengals Fan of the Year trolls NFL with coin flip before announcing Charlie Jones pick

By the final day of the NFL Draft, franchises allow fans and players to announce picks.

However, Cincinnati Bengals Fan of the Year Phil Armein decided to take his turn to the next level, in a legendary way.

Before announcing the Bengals’ fourth-round selection of Charlie Jones, Armein pulled out a coin and called “heads” as he tossed the coin.

Bengals Fan of the Year Phil Amrein, you are an absolute legend.



pic.twitter.com/jM0FcPwBq0 — Patrick Carey (@PatCareySports) April 29, 2023

This was in reference to how the NFL treated the Bengals after the Bills/Bengals game was canceled.

The NFL granted the Chiefs and Bills a neutral site game for the AFC Championship, but the Bengals were not included in this deal.

The Bengals were instead told they would have to flip a coin for homefield advantage with the Ravens if Baltimore had won at Cincinnati in Week 18.

The Bengals made sure that did not happen, but the players and fanbase were not ready to let that go. Even running back Joe Mixon got in on the trolling, pulling a coin out of his glove after a touchdown against the Ravens in Week 18.

THE COIN HAS DECIDED.



Courtesy of our Fan of The Year pic.twitter.com/mNDQwvVNFT — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 29, 2023

I am sure I can speak for all of Who Dey Nation when saying thank you to Amrein for implementing himself as a Bengals legend, forever.

Who Dey!